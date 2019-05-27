The parallel market rate has gone down slightly while the official interbank rate continues to increase at a very sedate pace.
Zimbollar (Last updated May 27, 2019)
100 USD = 730.0 RTGS (630.0%)
100 USD = 525.0 Bond (425.0%)
100 USD = 806.0 RTGS (706.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)
100 USD = 1444 South African Rand
100 Bond = 127.0 RTGS (27.0%)
MarketWatch ( May 27, 2019, 9:21 am)
100 USD = 695.0 RTGS (595.0%)
100 USD = 675.0 Bond (575.0%)
100 USD = 817.0 RTGS (717.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)
100 USD = 1440 South African Rand (ZAR)
100 Bond = 120.0 RTGS (20.0%)
100 Bond = 213.0 South African Rand (ZAR)
100 RTGS = 207.0 South African Rand (ZAR)
Below are the official interbank foreign currency market rates from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,
|EXCHANGE RATES – 27-05-2019
|CURRENCY
|BID
|ASK
|AVG
|USD/RTGS$
|4.8280
|5.0751
|4.9516
|GBP/RTGS$
|6.3087
|6.3092
|6.3090
|EUR/RTGS$
|5.5496
|5.5511
|5.5504
|RTGS$/ZAR
|2.9079
|2.9105
|2.9092
|BWP/RTGS$
|0.4575
|0.4609
|0.4592
