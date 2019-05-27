The parallel market rate has gone down slightly while the official interbank rate continues to increase at a very sedate pace.

Zimbollar (Last updated May 27, 2019)

100 USD = 730.0 RTGS (630.0%)

100 USD = 525.0 Bond (425.0%)

100 USD = 806.0 RTGS (706.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)

100 USD = 1444 South African Rand

100 Bond = 127.0 RTGS (27.0%)

MarketWatch ( May 27, 2019, 9:21 am)

100 USD = 695.0 RTGS (595.0%)

100 USD = 675.0 Bond (575.0%)

100 USD = 817.0 RTGS (717.0%) (Old Mutual Implied Rate)

100 USD = 1440 South African Rand (ZAR)

100 Bond = 120.0 RTGS (20.0%)

100 Bond = 213.0 South African Rand (ZAR)

100 RTGS = 207.0 South African Rand (ZAR)

Below are the official interbank foreign currency market rates from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,