So if you’re in the mood for some gaming, SIMS 4 to be particularly and you want to download it in the way that’s supposedly more ethical, today is your lucky day.







EA is offering a free download of the game on their Origin Store for the next 31 hours (1 day & 7 hours left) and you can follow these steps to get the game:

Download and open the EA Origin PC app. Sign into your Origin account (or create a new one). After signing in, go to the “My Home” tab. Click on the “free Sims 4” promotion (remember: the offer only lasts until May 28th). Choose The Sims 4 standard edition when prompted. Complete the on-screen instructions to begin downloading the game. Wait for the download to complete—this may take several minutes depending on your internet speed. Once the game is downloaded and installed, open the “My Game Library” tab and click The Sims 4 icon to start the game.

To be able to download the game, you’ll have to set your EA account to a US account which you can do here.







This is a $40 game that you’re getting for free so the hassle of changing the location of your account to USA (which is a walk in the park) is worth it if you’re interested in the SIMS 4 but you’ve never actually thought of buying it. According to the minimum spec requirements the game works on machines with 2GB of RAM so that’s good news for interested people with lower-specced devices.

Download The Sims 4 here