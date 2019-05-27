A few days ago, we wrote about Google’s Free Udacity course on Kotlin (Android’s new development language of choice). If you’re not a developer and you’re more interested in Artificial Intelligence, then Google’s free Tensorflow Course on Udacity might be more to your tastes.







Introduction to Tensorflow is a 2-month course meant to help AI enthusiasts build deep learning applications with Tensorflow. The course description states:

You’ll get hands-on experience building your own state-of-the-art image classifiers and other deep learning models. You’ll also use your TensorFlow models in the real world on mobile devices, in the cloud, and in browsers. Finally, you’ll use advanced techniques and algorithms to work with large datasets. By the end of this course, you’ll have all the skills necessary to start creating your own AI applications.



Udacity

The course has 6 complete lessons structured as follows, with more to be added at a later date:

Course Overview Intro to Machine Learning Your First Model Intro to CNNs Going Further with CNNs Transfer Learning

You can check out the Intro to TensorFlow for Deep Learning Free Course here.