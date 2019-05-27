Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

RnB musician Tia from the urban grooves era has made a comeback with a new single titled ‘Tonight’ off her upcoming EP that will be released in October.

Since dropping her last single four years ago ‘Forget the Bills’, Tia (real name Portia Njazi) who became popular with her 2003 hit single, Boy You Got to Know, had been quiet.

After the success of that jam which topped various local music charts, Tia relocated to South Africa in 2006 to study Media and Communications as well as Criminology at Monash University. She paid less attention to her music career then as she was in South Africa strictly for school.

In an interview recently, she said her new single which she released two weeks ago was her favourite song from her upcoming six-track EP.

“Tonight is one of my favourite songs from the EP. With this song, I wanted to create something edgy with a little bit of a sexy attitude to it,” she said.

She said the EP which has a dance sound and love vibe was a masterpiece as it was produced by USA producer and mastered in South Africa.