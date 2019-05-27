Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a major milestone for the Premier Soccer League, the Zifa congress on Saturday unanimously agreed to amend Article 10 of its constitution to make the PSL a full member of Zifa.

Previously the Zifa constitution recognised 23 members, which included PSL clubs in their individual capacities.

“This is a big step towards normalisation of relations between us and the mother-body. There was a lot of animosity previously where Zifa was somehow taking money from the PSL, but not recognising it as a member, but now all that has changed and as the president of the league I am extremely excited about the development and want to thank the councillors who saw wisdom in that,” said PSL supremo Farai Jere.

With the admission of the elite league, the constitution, as in article 10 will now have 24 members of Zifa, while article 32 will also change and read: “There shall be a Premier Soccer League elected chairman in the Zifa executive committee representing the Premier Soccer League.”

“Article 10 will also change to indicate that Zifa members include the PSL as represented by its 18 clubs,” said Jere.

The motion to have the PSL recognised was moved by Caps United.

However, the delegates rejected a proposal from the PSL to change the Zimbabwe football calendar to align with the internationally favoured August to May.

“Yes, the motion was not adopted, but it’s still subject to discussion. To me that really is not a setback as such, especially in view of the fact that we managed to have the league recognised as a member of Zifa. A change of season is not really a constitutional matter, but can be made through a proclamation by the Zifa executive as the custodians of football in Zimbabwe,” said Jere.

The congress also ratified all three judicial bodies, the appeals, ethics and the disciplinary committees.