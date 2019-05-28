Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS celebrated their first win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League albeit in unconvincing fashion against newboys, TelOne, at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of a first half strike by Ray Lunga, brought relief to the Bosso supporters, who had been left wondering what was going on at the ailing Bulawayo soccer giants.

The win, however, only saw Bosso leapfrogging Yadah into third from bottom on the league table and still in the relegation zone after nine rounds of matches.

Despite the win that brought some relief, Highlanders’s head coach Madinda Ndlovu admitted that they were still feeling the pressure.

“Look football has pressure all the time. I don’t see how it (the win) will ease the pressure. I think it’s putting pressure on the boys to win more. No matter how many games, pressure will be there and what is important is how we deal with this pressure,” said Ndlovu.

He tinkered with his starting line-up, fielding two wingers Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika, who were lively every time they were in possession.

Ndlovu said there was still “loads” of work to be done for his strikers to convert scoring chances. Bosso created fewer scoring chances on Sunday than they’ve done in previous games. Two glaring scoring opportunities fell to striker Prince Dube in the fifth and 38th minute after being set up by Kapupurika, but he fluffed them.

In the first incident, Dube made too many touches inside the box instead of taking a crack at goal and was dispossessed.

In the 38th minute, Kapupurika delivered a perfect cross into the box after turning his marker inside out, but an unmarked Dube headed over the bar when it looked easier to score.

It is the failure to convert such chances that has been Bosso’s Achilles heel.

They clearly struggled to keep up with TelOne’s impressive movements and passing game. The Bosso midfield was totally outclassed, with veteran James Jam running rings around the bemused Highlanders midfielders.

Only Nqobizitha Masuku did the marking in midfield, while central midfielders Brian Banda, who was later substituted for Tinashe Makanda, and Bukhosi Sibanda were mere spectators.

Ndlovu conceded they were not at their usual best and gave credit to TelOne for a great show.

Turning to the championship race, Caps United continued their title charge by dismantling Hwange at the Colliery Stadium in a match that 2018 Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Joel Ngodzo, dazzled with a brace. John Zhuwawo scored the other goal for the Green Machine, who top the table, two points clear of second-placed FC Platinum.

Caps United are on 22 points after nine games and look to be firmly in charge of the title race.

Caps United’s ability to get maximum points on the road indicates they mean business.

FC Platinum edged relegation- threatened Yadah 1-0 in Harare to keep their dreams of a third consecutive title on track.

Chicken Inn slipped three points adrift of Caps United, as they were frustrated to a goalless draw by Black Rhinos.

If Chicken Inn are to be taken as serious title contenders, they have to maximise on home games and collect maximum points.

Poor finishing in a one-on-one situation in the third minute by the PSL leading scorer Clive Augusto with eight goals let the Gamecocks down.

Match Day Nine results

Saturday:

-Chicken Inn 0-0 Black Rhinos

-Herentals 0-0 Chapungu

-Yadah 0-1 FC Platinum

-ZPC Kariba 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Sunday:

-Triangle United 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

-Mushowani Stars 2-1 Harare City

-Hwange 0-3 Caps United

-TelOne FC 0-1 Highlanders

-Dynamos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Table



P W D L F A GD PTS

Caps United 9 7 1 1 18 6 12 22

FC Platinum 9 6 2 1 12 4 8 20

Chicken Inn 9 6 1 2 15 4 11 19

Chapungu 9 5 2 2 13 8 5 17

ZPC Kariba 9 5 1 3 8 8 0 16

Black Rhinos 9 4 3 2 10 9 1 15

Hwange 9 4 1 4 8 10 -2 13

Ngezi Platinum 9 3 3 3 7 7 0 12

Manica Diamonds 9 3 3 3 9 10 -1 12

Dynamos 9 3 2 4 6 8 -2 11

TelOne 9 2 4 3 4 5 -1 10

Harare City 9 3 1 5 9 12 -3 10

Herentals 9 1 6 2 3 4 -1 9

Mushowani 9 2 2 5 10 13 -3 8

Triangle United 9 2 2 5 10 13 -3 8

Highlanders 9 1 5 3 3 8 -5 8

Yadah 9 1 3 5 6 12 -6 6

Bulawayo Chiefs 9 1 2 6 6 16 -10 5

