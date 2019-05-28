Tonota — Makanyane choir who on Saturday displayed absolute knack to sing and in the process endeared themselves to dikhwaere music lovers emerged winners of the fourth annual Tonota constituency dikhwaere competition.

The competitions were held at Tonota Primary School grounds under the theme,Phepafatso Tikologo, Seabe Same le Wena.

In particular their well written theme song raised the bar for the entire competition.

To multitudes of Dikhwaere lovers who thronged Tonota primary school grounds; the writing was already on the wall, MK as Makanyane is referred to by many of its fans was the choir to beat.

They deservedly walked away with the high sought-after trophy and P6000 first prize money, courtesy of the Thapelo Olopeng Foundation and others.

Breathing right on MK neck was the packed Lebaolese choir who besides getting second position and a trophy raked in P4000.

They too were a marvel to watch and their swift dance moves on stage held spectators spell-bound.

Mmamelodi choir, with their green and white attire came third, winning P3000, and a trophy. Not only did they display a blend of the young and the old, they literally lit up the stage with their well choreographed dance moves much to the delight of the crowd.

Thokamo and International choirs got positions four and five and walked away with P2000 and P1000 respectively while Botshabelo and Danger Choirs who trailed them were each given P500 consolation prize.

Tonota MP, who is also the Chairman of Thapelo Olopeng Foundation, Thapelo Olopeng in his remarks to mark the commencement of the competition said as the brainchild behind the idea, the foundation intended to help grow the competition in leaps and bounds.

“We want to ensure that this event goes into the annuls of history as the biggest and that Tonota constituency becomes famous for dikhwaere as Kweneng is known for phathisi, Kgalagadi tsutsube and Bokalaka hosana music,” he said, adding that the foundation will continue to increase prize money to grow the spectacle.

Olopeng who is also the Minister of Tertiary Education, Research Science and Technology was however not happy that although the competitions started on a high note with 15 choirs participating three years ago, the numbers had began to drop.

“We started with 15 choirs first year, the following year the numbers were reduced to 12 and today I am told that only seven of the eight choirs that have registered for this year’s competition are going to participate,” he said pleading with Choirs to be proactive and ensure that the noble idea became a success.

Also, MP Olopeng commended Tonota constituency choirs for their initiative to organise and compete among themselves albeit on a small-scale; something he said needed to be encouraged.

Councilor for Kweneng ward in Tonota, Chris Machokoto said the annual event augured-well with government’s resolve to grow music and arts as one of the many streams to create employment.

He therefore applauded the Thapelo Olopeng Foundation for its noble gesture.

Councilor Machokoto also heaped praises on Kgosi Bokamoso Rradipitse of Tonota whom he described as a pillar of strength and the primary reason the village was making strides in many endeavors.

Public employees’ commitment to the advancement of the people of Tonota constituency, he stated also needed commendation.

He said without dedicated public employees who help organise events, activities such as Tonota constituency choir competition would not be successful.

Source : BOPA