The people of Chiredzi had an opportunity to receive free medical assistance from a team of professional doctors courtesy of the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her foundation, Angel of Hope.

The issue of access to healthcare facilities remains a challenge in Chiredzi district considering limited number of health institutions in the area especially in resettlement communities.

Chiredzi District Hospital remains the only referral hospital and in many cases people walk several kilometres to access healthcare services.

Community members who received assistance, thanked the First Lady for the initiative.

Representing the Angel of Hope Foundation, Mrs Rachael Niel-Geranios said they will continue working to ensure they reach vulnerable communities and render assistance.

“This is a team of medical professionals who came to assist Angel of Hope Foundation and the primary goal is to render medical assistance to people who are in areas that are difficult to access,” she said.

Giving an overview of the district’s health delivery, the Chiredzi district medical officer Dr Brian Dhlandhlara said there is need for more health personnel and equipment to ensure sound health service delivery.

“We have a number of challenges as a district which include limited number of healthcare centres, shortage of healthcare personnel and ambulance services,” Dr Dhlandhlarahe said.

A number of people including the old, people with disability and orphans also received an assortment of goods.