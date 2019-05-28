Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THULANI Mazizvo’s goal away at Mosi Rovers pushed army side, Indlovu Iyanyathela, into the championship matrix of the Southern Region Division One League as they moved two points closer to log leaders Bulawayo City.

City are on 15 points from seven games and were held to a 0-0 draw by third-placed Talen Vision, who have amassed 14 points from six games.

Indlovu Iyanyathela capitalised on City and Vision’s draw to close the gap by leapfrogging Bosso 90, Makomo and ZPC Hwange.

Indlovu Iyanyathela also took advantage of Bosso 90’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Binga Pirates in Binga as well as Makomo’s failure to collect maximum points in their goalless draw against Mainline in Plumtree. ZPC Hwange were on a bye.

Blessing Mbwanda, Indlovu Iyanyathela’s manager, however, ruled his club out of the championship race.

“For us, it’s all about effectively competing in the league and surviving relegation. We’re not even thinking about the championship, but focusing on playing good football and making sure that we give a good account of ourselves,” said Mbwanda.

City, second-placed CIWU, Vision, Indlovu Iyanyathela and Bosso 90 are presently all poised for the title.

CIWU blew a golden opportunity to open a three-point lead at the top when they suffered a 0-1 loss to Hwange’s Moto Moto.

League returnees Ajax Hotspurs had no mercy for troubled Casmyn, hammering them 3-0, with Zibusiso Dambo, Nhlanhla Phiri and Ophias Banda on target.

League debutants Arenel Movers shared the spoils with Toronto in a 1-1 score line. Wesley Chiparamando was on target for Arenel Movers, while Toronto’s goal came from Thabo Sibanda.

Southern Region Division 1 results

Friday: Talen Vision 0-0 Bulawayo City

Saturday:

-Binga Pirates 2-1 Bosso 90

-Mosi Rovers 0-1 Indlovu Iyanyathela

-Ajax Hotspurs 3-0 Casmyn

-Arenel Movers 1-1 Toronto

-Mainline 0-0 Makomo

-Moto Moto 1-0 CIWU

-ZPC Hwange (BYE)

Table



P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 7 4 3 0 20 2 18 15

CIWU 7 5 0 2 10 5 5 15

Talen Vision 6 4 2 0 8 2 6 14

Indlovu Iyanyathela 7 3 4 0 5 0 5 13

Bosso 90 7 4 1 2 13 10 3 13

Makomo 7 3 2 2 10 6 4 11

ZPC Hwange 6 3 1 2 8 4 4 10

Ajax Hotspurs 6 3 0 3 9 11 -2 9

Binga Pirates 6 2 1 3 6 7 -1 7

Moto Moto 6 2 1 3 5 11 -6 7

Mainline FC 6 1 3 2 7 6 1 6

Casmyn 7 1 2 4 4 8 -4 5

Toronto 7 1 1 5 6 19 -13 4

Arenel Movers 7 0 3 4 4 15 -11 3

Mosi Rovers 6 0 2 4 2 12 -10 2

— @ZililoR