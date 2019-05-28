Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Bulawayo-based players from the Fadzai Madzimbamuto Tomasik Tennis Foundation for Kids have been invited for an international Champions Bowl World Final tournament to be held in Croatia later this year.

The quartet of eight-year-old Akeelah Khanye, Isaac Nyoni (10) and Michelle Khanye and Makanaka Whata both aged 11, have been selected to participate in the international juniors’ tournament in Umag from September 8-15.

The Fadzai Madzimbamuto Tomasik Tennis Foundation for Kids is based at Emakhandeni.

In an interview from her Switzerland base yesterday, Madzimbamuto-Tomasik said the players were selected by independent coaches from local academies.

She said participating in the Croatia tournament is a lifetime opportunity for up-and-coming tennis stars.

“As a club we’re excited that kids as young as these are getting an opportunity to be exposed to world standards at an early age.

“We hope this is the beginning of a journey of dreams for the four kids that are keen to improve and eventually play on the professional circuit in their late teens.

“It’s (Champions Bowl World Final tournament) a prestigious event attracting players from big tennis playing countries and the rub off effect we hope will help improve standards of the game back home,” said Madzimbamuto-Tomasik.

“What we’re happy about is that these kids are drawn from the high density suburbs of Bulawayo, showing that there’s a lot of talent out there in marginalised areas waiting to be identified and nurtured.

“It’s our hope as a foundation that the corporate sector will not spare us its sympathies by supporting the next generation of Davies Cup and Federation Cup tennis stars,” she said.

Madzimbamuto-Tomasik said each players needs US$1 600 to cater for airfares and other expenses in Croatia.

As a part of preparing the players for the international stage, the foundation has facilitated high performance training under junior national teams’ coach Thesley Mufunda and former Zimbabwe juniors’ champion Fadzai Mawisire at Burnside’s Honnung Park and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

— @ZililoR