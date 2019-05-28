Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Burea

Preparations for the Miss Tourism Beitbridge beauty pageant are underway with 12 beauties set to battle it out for the crown.

The pageant that has been slated for July 13 at a local hotel is being coordinated by model, Vanessa Mbedzi. The finalists are: Mignonette Ngwenya, Loveness Karidzira, Charlyn Muleya, Michell Moyo, Clara Rudo Matongo, Valentine Makere, Belinda Moyo, Benevolence Mutunhe, Roynah Kassim, Ropafadzo Tasha Mashingaidze, Michelle Kabudza and Shereen Maruza.

Vanessa said preparations for the pageant were going on well with the models’ boot camp now underway.

“The models are being trained on their catwalk and undergoing etiquette classes. They’ll also tour around Beitbridge and visit tourist destinations like Vhembe Game Park and Alfred Beit Limpopo Bridge to have an appreciation of their town.

“They’ll also take part in some community projects such as the Mayor’s Half Marathon as we’re working with the Beitbridge Municipality.”

The lady who will be crowned queen, Vanessa said, will represent Beitbridge at the national finals taking place in Harare in September.

“We’re anticipating that the event will be a great show as our organising team is working tirelessly,” she said.

AM Model Management, Vanessa, offered to give the top three winners full grooming and etiquette lessons as well as cash prizes. In addition, the queen will get an exclusive photo shoot with D-Domain Media.