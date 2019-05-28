Late last year, NetOne announced O’Nyt browsing and though it’s not clear when they stopped offering that, they have announced a similar program once again at a time when subscribers seem to be desperate for cheap connectivity options.







The bundles have one option going for $1 and that will net you 1GB between the 10 pm and 5 am. To get the bundle simply dial *171#.

This will undoubtedly be welcomed by subscribers who are normally being asked to fork out $5 for 1.2 GB valid for 24 hours. Now there’s an option that’s 5 times cheaper and gives you close to the same amount of data. The only drawback being you’ll have to be an owl to use the data but it’s certainly a good option to have.





