Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe Annual Mining Conference kicks-off here tomorrow with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to officially open the event on Friday.

According to the programme Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando will give an overview of the mining industry while Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will unpack the country’s Vision 2030 with the topic: “Zimbabwe’s macro-economic targets and sectoral priorities for sustainable economic growth”.

This will be followed by the official address by the President. Delegates are expected to start arriving tomorrow morning ahead of a Chamber of Mines council meeting and annual general meeting in the afternoon.

A welcome presidential dinner will be hosted tomorrow evening at the venue.

A number of discussion topics to be led by Government and private sector officials as well as international speakers are lined up focusing on key sectors such as gold and platinum mining as well as the small-scale sector.

One of the main topics will be around platinum mining with panel discussions on maximising contribution of platinum resources to the economy and charting the roadmap for platinum beneficiation and value addition in Zimbabwe.

Outcomes of the beneficiation workshop and way forward, maximising contribution of platinum resources to the economy, will be some of the key discussions.

Other topics include – achieving annual production of 50-tons by 2030 – key imperatives for growth as well as policy perspectives in the mining industry.

Other areas of focus will be around unlocking the Zimbabwe geological potential and leveraging mineral resource for socio-economic development with focus on key enablers for growth.

A feedback will be given from the platinum group metals, the gold symposium and also the ferrochrome industry with a view of positioning Zimbabwe’s gold, platinum and chromium mining industry for a 100-ton annual output by 2023.

The theme for the conference is: “Realising Vision 2030 through resource led growth”. A book titled: ‘Mining in Zimbabwe from the 6th to the 21st Century’ will be launched on Thursday evening.

