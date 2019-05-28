Are you a working on an innovative solution that will improve access to justice for millions of people in Southern Africa?







The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) is looking for entrepreneurs and innovators to enter the Innovating Justice Challenge 2019.

Qualifying innovators stand a unique opportunity to receive specialised business development training, exposure at a global level, mentorship and up to ZAR 250 000 in debt and equity-free grant money from one of the world’s leading proponents of justice innovations.

We’re delighted to be hosting this event at the Netherlands Embassy in Harare on 11 June, so join us to find out more about the world’s top justice accelerator programme and how we can help you to take your innovation to the next level, and help meet the justice needs of millions of citizens.







Follow this link to REGISTER to attend the event free of charge

Click here for more info about the annual Innovating Justice Challenge https://www.hiil.org/justinnovate.