Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Fast-rising Bulawayo actress Pryde Mpofu who is now based in Harare says being nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) is special as it is important to be recognised.

Pryde is nominated in the Outstanding Tv/Film Actress category for her role in The Letter. She is nominated alongside Mbo Mahocs (Scandal), Sarah Mpofu (The Letter) and Sithandazile Dube (EzakoMatshelela).

“This nomination means a lot to me. There’s nothing greater than hometown recognition when you are far. It means they (people where you come from) appreciate what you are doing and this motivates me to keep going,” said Pride.

In her role in The Letter, a film by Daves Guzha and Joe Njagu, Pryde said: “Being part of a star-studded cast of The Letter was quite an amazing experience as I worked alongside legends like Daves Guzha and Emmanuel Mbirimi.”

Other than The Letter, Pryde has featured in various TV productions over the years including ZBCtv drama Stitsha, sitcom Mr Perfect, Wenera and Kuchina. She also appeared as an extra in the SABC drama High Rollers.

Reflecting on her acting journey, she said:

“I started acting in 2007 at Bambatha Actors Centre. I trained there for two years and started acting in theatrical productions. Styx Mhlanga groomed me theatrically while Witness Tavarwisa and his Bambelela Arts Ensemble made me a better actress.

“I learnt a lot from them and I’m very grateful.”

The actress who is also a scriptwriter wrote her first short film titled Blurred in 2014. It was shown at the International Film Festival Images for Women that year.

Pryde said she wants to become a renowned international actress.

“I want to focus on improving my art and become the next big international female actress representing Zimbabwe. People should also expect to see me in an international film that I did this year of which I’m the leading actress.

“It’s called Talk of Town,” she said.