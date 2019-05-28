Tunis/Tunisia — The Electronic Dunes are due on September 21-22, after three years of absence.

This 3rd edition of this music adventure will be organised on the Ong Jmal dunes for a thirty-hour non-stop Tunisian and international music programme with over 30 artists expected to perform on in two stages, announced the Tunisian Company “Electronic Dunes” in a press release.

The event will not be limited to Ong Jmel but it will also be extended to the medina of Nefta and in Tozeur. A three-day multidisciplinary programme will be proposed on this occasion.

Pending the revelation of the programme, the organisers announced “an original format with an exceptional natural scenary to make this 3rd edition unforgettable and to offer a unique experience to the public.”

Since their launch, the Electronic Dunes have been seeking to contribute to the local development and tourism in the Djerid region and Nefta in Tozeur by targeting a larger public from across Tunisia and the whole world.

The event is organised with the support of the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry, the Tozeur governorate and the Arab World Institute as a sponsor.