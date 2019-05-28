Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents yesterday thronged the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to receive the body of national hero, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, which arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, at midday.

Dr Dabengwa died on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya, on his way to Zimbabwe from India where he had travelled to seek medical treatment. He was 79.

Dr Dabengwa succumbed to a liver-related illness that started last year in November.

His body arrived at 12PM aboard a South African Airways plane and his immediate family, Government officials, politicians as well as Bulawayo residents had converged at the airport terminal to receive the nationalist icon.

The casket carrying Dr Dabengwa’s body did not touch the ground as it was moved directly from the plane to a Nyaradzo Funeral Services hearse which carried it to the company’s parlour in Donnington.

The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport-Bulawayo highway was temporarily closed for other motorists to accommodate the funeral cortege and Dr Dabengwa’s hearse, led by a police motorcade.

Motorists who were already using the road parked their vehicles on the roadside as the convoy used the two-way lane.

The hearse and the convoy drove along Robert Mugabe Way before joining Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street using 12th Avenue, on its way to the parlour.

The coffin of the late National Hero Dumiso Dabengwa is conveyed to a hearse from a plane after the body arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday (Picture By Dennis Mudzamiri)

Hundreds of residents lined the streets in honour of the late liberation icon as the convoy drove through, in apparent confirmation that Dr Dabengwa was not an ordinary man but indeed a true hero and giant of the struggle.

A funeral service was held at a city parlour with only pastors speaking at the event.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube led the Government delegation. Dr Dabengwa is expected to be buried at his rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North on Saturday.

In an interview, Dr Dabengwa’s brother, Mr Jabu Dabengwa, said as a family they were relieved that Dr Dabengwa’s body had finally arrived in the country.

He said the family was grateful for the Government’s assistance in bringing his body home.

“The Government assisted in taking my brother to India for further treatment but unfortunately it didn’t work out. It was also involved in bringing his body back home and from yesterday, if I’m not mistaken, they’ve been taking care of all the expenses relating to his burial,” Mr Dabengwa said.

He said there will be a funeral service at White City Stadium on Friday to allow Bulawayo residents the opportunity to bid Dr Dabengwa farewell.

“According to one preliminary programme, we are going to have a funeral service in Bulawayo’s White City Stadium on Friday. This service is expected to be held at 2PM but this has not yet been finalised. After the funeral service his body will lie in state at his home here (Fourwinds), before we proceed for burial on Saturday in Ntabazinduna, our rural home,” said Mr Dabengwa.

He said Government representatives are expected to attend the burial service in Ntabazinduna.

Mr Dabengwa said due to appeals from people across the country who have made their intentions clear that they want to attend the burial service, the family will request Government to avail transport for mourners.

“We are going to engage the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and request that it avails buses to ferry mourners. We’ve been receiving communication from people across the country who want to attend his burial but are hamstrung by transport costs. As you are aware, transport is expensive these days, so we’ll request maybe two buses from each province, if that’s possible,” he said.

Mr Dabengwa said the younger generation has a lot to learn from Dr Dabengwa’s life as he always placed national interests ahead of his own.

Minister Judith Ncube said Government will meet the family today to map the way forward regarding burial arrangements.

“We are happy that the body has arrived. Tomorrow (today) we are going to have a meeting with the family to make the funeral arrangements,” she said.

Former Minister for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo described Dr Dabengwa as a champion of the liberation struggle.

She said the country was fast losing some of its pioneer liberation stalwarts from the Matabeleland region.

“The whole country is moved by his death. I’ve had people calling inquiring about information on burial arrangements. We are happy that Government recognised his efforts. He’s a people’s man. He’s the man who liberated this country and some people in Government today must thank him. We are grateful that Government has done what it has done,” said Mrs Moyo.

Dr Dabengwa is one of the pioneer liberation war guerrillas who included the late national hero Misheck Velaphi Ncube, Moffat Hadebe, Robson Manyika, Clark Mpofu, Sikhwili Khohli Moyo, Retired Colonel Thomas Ngwenya and Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube on the Zapu side.

Dr Dabengwa was born in Matabeleland North’s Umguza District in 1939.

