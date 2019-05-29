Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Africa Day celebrations in Bulawayo’s Njube suburb united artistes and brought cheers to the high density suburb’s residents who partied well into the night last Saturday.

Iyasa, Msiz’Kay, Hwabaraty, Paulla Paloma, Ezimnyama, Shikisha Mapansula, Vocal Ex and Sungura Masters among many others, kept the hundreds of people who thronged the Salukazi Arts Centre well entertained with an array of song and dance. Children were also catered for as they spent the day playing games and jumping on the jumping castle.

Entertainers, after their stage performances, took time to interact with fans and left the event feeling appreciated as their followers posed for pictures with them. Some artistes were swarmed during this process.

One of the artistes, house singer Paulla Paloma, who featured as a video vixen on Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana music video, said being swarmed by fans was a humbling experience.

“Africa Day at Njube was such a humbling experience. It was my first time performing at Njube and I didn’t expect the reception that I got from the crowd and other artistes after my performance,” she said.

The songbird, who is behind the hit Bakumelele that was produced by Ryan Synth and won a Skyz Metro FM Award in 2017, said being on stage was good for her as people got to know her music.

“This event was an opportunity for me to advertise/market my craft and brand. Even older people came to me asking how their children could become singers showing how much I impacted positively on them. For this, I’d like to thank organisers of the event and everyone who came through to support us,” said Paulla.

Rapper Msiz’Kay of the Inkomo Zamalobolo fame, who got on stage well into the night, said although he was down with flu, it was encouraging that people sang along to his music.

“It was a great day for me as I performed to an appreciative crowd. People surprised me as they sang along to my songs.

“This event has encouraged me to keep pushing my music as it is clearly loved by many,” said Msiz’Kay who is nominated for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.