Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos captain Angirayi Chapo has been appointed coach of struggling Southern Region Division One League side Casmyn, replacing Ndoga Nyoni, who was fired for poor results.

Nyoni, an experienced First Division gaffer, became the second coach to be fired in the second tier league after Zibonele Ncube was released from his duties by Victoria Falls-based Mosi Rovers and replaced by former Highlanders’ development trainer Gift Lunga Jr.

Nyoni left Casmyn with five points from five games, having superintended four matches, drawing two and losing twice. The fifth game was a 3-0 walkover against Moto Moto.

Chapo, who coached the now defunct Shangani Mine, Vumba and Mashava, is expected to be unveiled to the players this afternoon.

He was given the job after Casmyn failed to entice ex-Zimbabwe international Agent Sawu and former Bulawayo City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube and has been mandated to turn around the fortunes of the gold miners.

Casmyn chairman Eric Chipangura confirmed Chapo’s appointment and called on the Turk Mine community to rally behind the new coach.

“We have settled for Angirayi Chapo. He should be unveiled tomorrow. He was willing to jump in immediately. He is a holder of a Caf B coaching badge and has a history with teams from mines.

“Poor results are worrying us and after having a solid pre-season, we thought we were going to effectively compete. Our plea is that the community rallies behind the coach and the boys. We believe we have quality to compete better than the results we’ve had so far,” said Chipangura.

Casmyn are still smarting from a 3-0 thrashing by newboys Ajax Hotspurs.

Chapo’s first assignment is a home game against Mainline on Saturday.

Southern Region Division 1 Week 8 Fixtures

Friday:

-Bulawayo City v ZPC Hwange (Luveve, 12pm)

Saturday:

-CIWU v Talen Vision (Crescent, 12pm),

-Bosso 90 v Ajax Hotspurs (Crescent, 3pm)

-Indlovu Iyanyathela v Binga Pirates (Mzilikazi Barracks, 12pm)

-Toronto v Mosi Rovers (Mzilikazi Barracks, 3pm)

-Makomo v Moto Moto (Mpumalanga, 12pm)

-Casmyn v Mainline (Turk Mine, 3pm)

Table



P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo City 7 4 3 0 20 2 18 15

CIWU 7 5 0 2 10 5 5 15

Talen Vision 6 4 2 0 8 2 6 14

Indlovu Iyanyathela 7 3 4 0 5 0 5 3

Bosso 90 7 4 1 2 13 10 3 13

Makomo 7 3 2 2 10 6 4 11

ZPC Hwange 6 3 1 2 8 4 4 10

Ajax Hotspurs 6 3 0 3 9 11 -2 9

Binga Pirates 6 2 1 3 6 7 -1 7

Moto Moto 6 2 1 3 5 11 -6 7

Mainline FC 6 1 3 2 7 6 1 6

Casmyn 7 1 2 4 4 8 -4 5

Toronto 7 1 1 5 6 19 -13 4

Arenel Movers 7 0 3 4 4 15 -11 3

Mosi Rovers 6 0 2 4 2 12 -10 2

— @ZililoR