Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE has been selected to host the 2020 International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Military Golf Championships.

CISM is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium and has 140 members across the globe.

The annual fete is set for June 13-21, 2020, at the Elephant Hills Golf Course in Victoria Falls.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) will host the event on behalf of the country, with over 300 participants drawn from more than 20 nations expected to take part.

Addressing an all stakeholders Press conference at Elephant Hills Resort at the weekend, Zimbabwe chief delegate to CISM, Air Commodore Simon Nyowani, said the tournament is a rubber stamp of Zimbabwe’s rebranding exercise.

He appealed to stakeholders from a cross section of society to work with the military for a successful event.

“Because of our active participation in the military games, Zimbabwe was selected to host the 2020 International Military Golf Championships. Although on the political arena Zimbabwe is under sanctions from the EU and America, on the military side we are busy making friendships with our colleagues in sport under the CISM banner,” said Nyowani.

The tournament is held annually on a rotational basis and its motto is “Friendship through sport”.

Last year’s event was held in Germany.

The ZDF is sending participants in four disciplines, boxing, parachuting, athletics and golf to China in October for the 2019 edition of the games.

Nyowani said hosting next year’s edition dovetails with the drive to rebrand the country as well as enhance sports tourism.

“The tournament will also help in the rebranding campaign and show that Zimbabwe is a safe destination and truly open for business.

“We feel that the ZDF should play its part in the rebranding exercise.

“We are expecting not less than 20 countries to attend and we believe this will boost tourism.

“We want the 2020 edition to be the best tournament ever to be hosted under CISM. I therefore invite partners within Zimbabwe and Africa to join us in hosting this world event,” he said.

Elephant Hills Golf Course was selected by a delegation sent by CISM to assess facilities in Zimbabwe recently.

Elephant Hills Golf Club captain Munyaradzi Hove said the choice of venue is the highest honour the country’s golf could get, while Zimbabwe Golf Association’s Matabeleland North president Victor Sibanda said the country is bearing fruits of investing in the game.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority regional manager for Matabeleland North Tsikadzashe Mberi challenged tourism players to harness opportunities brought about by such events.

— @ncubeleon