Saying Huawei is going through a rough patch would be a gross understatement. The company’s Android licence was revoked after being placed in the US Entity list and it currently has a 90-day permit to push out Android updates to its devices. On top of that, it has been banned from the SD Association.







While the company is still positive in its outlook and is hoping to sort things out with the US government, it’s been preparing for such an event with its own OS. The company’s self-developed operating system for phones is internally called HongMeng OS and a new report hints that for the general public, the company might name it Ark OS.

As reported by GSMArena, Huawei has trademarked three names with European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). These names were apparently registered on May 24 and the names include HUAWEI ARK OS, HUAWEI ARK, ARK and ARK OS.







If launched, the company’s OS will be going up against Android and iOS. In addition to its own OS, Huawei is reportedly to be in talks for a Play Store alternative called Aptoide. Partnering with Aptoide could work out for the smartphone maker as Aptoide is not a centralised store and it enables users to manage their own store.

Ark OS or HongMeng has reportedly been under development since 2012, and is “open to mobile phones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars and smart wearable devices”. It is also said to be “compatible with all Android applications and all web applications”.