Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA sex worker has told a magistrate that her husband forced her into prostitution and they ended up conniving to rob her clients.

The woman, her husband and two other men appeared in court for allegedly conniving to rob her clients.

Lindiwe Ncube (31), who stays in Sgwindiri Compound, was hired by two clients on separate occasions who ended up being attacked and robbed by her husband Prince Mhlanga (35), Mlungisi Nhliziyo (30) and Ezra Phiri (19).

More to follow…