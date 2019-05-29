Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to nine months in prison after being found with five grammes of cocaine in Gwabalanda suburb.

Ignatious Nkomo was searched by detectives following an anonymous tip off and was found in possession of 5g of cocaine which has a street value of USD $400 on Sunday, May 26.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of cocaine without licence before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi.

More to follow…