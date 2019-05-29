Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter

TWO knife-wielding men from Bulawayo who broke into a Lower Gweru school teacher’s house and gang-raped her before assaulting the deputy headmaster, have been sentenced to 37 years in jail each.

Knowledge Prince Nkomo (26) and Hloniphani Sibanda (28), whose addresses were not given but are from Bulawayo, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa each facing a count of rape, attempted murder and unlawful entry.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were however, convicted after a full trial and the regional magistrate sentenced them each to 20 years for rape, 10 years for attempted murder and seven years for unlawful entry.

Mrs Msipa suspended nine and half years from their sentences on condition of good behaviour.

More to follow…