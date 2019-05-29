Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWEAN football coaches who are struggling to get their Caf A Licences have been given an opportunity to hone their coaching skills in Germany when the season breaks for the Afcon finals in July.

A Germany-based sports development organisation, GeBe Education and Sports Foundation, have indicated they would like to invite “any interested” Zimbabwean coach to attain a Uefa B Licence at a coaching course that will be held in conjunction with the German Football Federation from July 15-22.

A similar invitation has already been extended to TelOne team manager, Joel Luphahla, who has been barred by Zifa to lead the team since he is not a holder of the required Caf A Licence.

“We are inviting any interested coach from Zimbabwe who can afford to take part in this top-notch coaching course and move them to another level in their coaching career.

“The coaching course will be conducted by top German coaches or instructors who will be seconded to us by the German Football Federation,” said Bernd Wulffen, the director and founder of the GeBe Foundation.

He said they are looking at conducting the coaching course in three German cities — Lubeck, Hamburg or Berlin — with joint training sessions with German side St. Pauli Hamburg once the interested coaches from Zimbabwe confirm their participation through the GeBe Foundation.

It is the same organisation which had also invited the Zimbabwe Under-23 team to play in friendly matches against top German clubs, including Uefa Europa semi-finalists Frankfurt, but the trip suffered a still birth.

The GeBe Foundation are based in the northern Germany city of Hamburg and have over the past been working with a number of sporting associations in Zimbabwe.

UK-based Zimbabwean coach Phillip Zulu has already confirmed his participation at this coaching course in Germany and he encouraged his counterparts from Zimbabwe to join him there in July.

It will cost each participant EUR1 250 with registration due in mid-June.