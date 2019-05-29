Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE are looking for suspects who broke into OK Supermarket in Gwanda and stole beer and cigarettes worth RTGS$2 600.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the thieves broke a window at the back of the supermarket and gained access into the supermarket on Friday night.

He said the offence was discovered the following morning.

“We recorded a break in at OK Supermarket in Gwanda. The suspects whose number is not known entered into the supermarket by breaking a window at the back in the middle of the night.

“They stole whiskey and cigarettes valued at $2 600 and fled without being noticed. We appeal to anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forth. If members of the public see any of these stolen items being sold may they alert the police. Anyone with information can call the investigating officer Detective Constable Zhou on 0775 198 333 or visit any nearest police station,” he said.

In another incident, police have arrested three serial robbers from Gwanda among them a woman who is a sex worker for allegedly robbing a man of RTGS $500 after he had hired the woman for the night.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the woman, Lindiwe Ncube (32) of Sgwindiri Compound met Mr Bright Mkombwa at a local nightclub.

While they were on their way to Ncube’s home in the middle of the night, her accomplices, Ezra Phiri (19) and Prince Mhlanga appeared and attacked the complainant.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the incident occurred on Friday last week at around 11PM and the trio was arrested the following day.

“We recorded a robbery case in Gwanda where a man lost RTGS$500. Mr Mkombwa met one of the accused persons Lindiwe Ncube, who is a commercial sex worker, at a local nightclub and he hired her services for the night.

“Mr Mkombwa then proceeded with Ncube to her home at Sgwindiri Compound and along the way they met her accomplices, Ezra Phiri and Prince Mhlanga. Phiri and Mhlanga had a quarrel with Mr Mkombwa and accused him of snatching their woman. Phiri held Mr Mkombwa’s hands from behind while Mhlanga whipped him and took $500 from his pockets and they fled from the scene,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the following day, Mr Mkombwa spotted the three accused persons while he was taking a walk and alerted some police officers who were on patrol.

He said the trio was arrested and they were taken to Gwanda Urban Police Station. He said police conducted a search at their homes which led to the recovery of $50 out of the money they had stolen from Mr Mkombwa.

“The accused persons were also found in possession of 11 cell phones of different brands, seven wallets and eight sim cards. The value of these recovered items is yet to be ascertained. We suspect that this is a group of people that have been moving around robbing people in Gwanda Town.

“We would like to call upon all those who lost their property to robbers to come forward and identify their belongings,” he said.

