Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN line with the rest of the world, Zimbabwe will this weekend start implementing amended laws of the game that have been described by veteran referees as a huge change on the football landscape.

Some key amendments that will be applied from Saturday include drop balls, goals being disallowed if the ball last touches a player’s hand, deliberate or otherwise, including the goalkeeper in the event that he is outside the penalty area.

“From June 1 we will be applying the new laws of the game; amendments to the laws of the game for the 2019/2020 season in tandem with the rest of the world. It’s key to note that the changes will not come into effect on July 1 as has been the norm, so all games under the jurisdiction of Zifa from the Premier Soccer League right up to Division Four that will be played from Saturday onwards will be applying the new laws of the game,” said Zimbabwe Referees Committee chairman Bryton Malandule.

He said his committee had already conducted extensive seminars to apprise referees on the new changes.

“Last weekend we had seminars throughout the country focusing on these amendments to apprise our match officials on the new developments. The amendments are quite comprehensive and it’s really a change on the football landscape,” he said.

According to some of the new changes, a ball thrown directly into the opponent’s goal by a goalkeeper is no longer a goal but a goal kick.

It will now be an offence for a player to gain possession/ control of the ball after it has touched their hand or arm and then scores in the opponents’ goal, creates a goal scoring opportunity, scores into the opponent’s goal directly from their hand or arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper.

“There shall no longer be a goal scored when it last touched a player’s hand, deliberately or otherwise, including a goalkeeper, if he or she would be outside the box,” said seasoned referee’s instructor Sabelo Sibindi.

Asked what action will be taken if some cunning player deliberately touches a goal bound shot to prevent it from going in, Sibindi said such action will result in a straight red card for the player.

“That is when the issue of dogso (denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity) applies and the sanction is a straight red card for the offending player,” said Sibindi.

While previously a referee was considered as part of play, beginning this Saturday, the ball is considered a dead ball if it touches a match official and a team starts a promising attack, the ball goes directly into goal or the team in possession of the ball changes. In all the above scenarios, play is restarted with a drop ball.

A player substituted now has to leave the field at the nearest exit point or where the referee deems it fit if the nearest exit point is unsafe.

“Another development which members of the public will start to see is coaches being shown a yellow or red card depending on the gravity of their offences. And unlike players who miss the next two games once expelled, the coach’s fate will be determined by the competition organisers. Still on coaches, if an offender cannot be identified on the bench, the coach, as the head of the technical area, shall now take the flak,” said Malandule.