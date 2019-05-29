KWAZULU-NATAL rugby legends will play their annual against the Zimbabwe Rugby Legends, also known as the Zimbo Legends, in Durban on Saturday.

The annual clash began in 2013 and has become a regular home-and-away fixture on the South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA)’s calendar, with great matches in the past played at the Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls, Durban and Bulawayo.

In 2018, the SARLA team clashed with Zim Legends at Falcon College.

The game between the Natal Legends team and Zimbabwe legends will be the curtain raiser for the Sharks versus the Hurricanes in the final home round robin match of Super Rugby at Jonsson Kings Park.

SARLA chief executive officer Stefan Terblanche said: “This has become an exciting annual event for our KwaZulu-Natal based rugby legends, many of who have been truly dedicated players, representing their respective clubs and provinces in thousands of rugby games over the years.

“We absolutely love hosting our ex-players and SARLA fully believes that club rugby is the heart, soul and success of all South African rugby unions and we are exceptionally grateful to all who dedicate their precious time to our game.”

SARLA said this annual match will be a fantastic rugby event and a wonderful opportunity to host our neighbours as well as for all former players to play once again at the iconic Jonsson Kings Park turf.

— Sarugbylegends.com