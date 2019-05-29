Mthabisi Tshuma

ZVISHAVANE’s YaFM radio station is expected to light up the dusty streets of Mkoba in Gweru on Friday when they host an array of local artistes during a road show.

Dubbed “The Gweru Raid”, the show, which is expected to start at midday at the Mkoba 6 open space, is meant to engage Gweru residents as the station seeks to show its presence and cement its relationship with them.

Earlier this year, YaFM increased its coverage from a 40km radius of Zvishavane to Gweru and its surrounding areas. As such, The Pulse of the Great Dyke, as YaFM is known, is now available in Gweru on frequency 101.9FM.

The station’s chief executive officer, Munyaradzi Hwengwere said they had lined up Gweru artistes Legion, Xiddo, Captain, Zizoe, Jnr Nana, Lattitude, Datler, Ras I, Judah B and the Mzabalazo dance group to entertain people at the road show. DJs Vas and Munya as well as hosts MC Jah Soshea and MC Firefox will also be there.

He said the event is not just a road show, but will serve as a meeting with the Gweru community to find out their needs and expectations.

“It’s not just a road show as we’ll be there to interact with a community that’s very dear to us. Gweru is our capital as Midlands province therefore it’s our mission to connect with and thank those people.

“We need to understand what’s in the miners’ minds, be they large scale or small scale. Also, we want to know what they expect from us socially in terms of sport and business among other issues. This is why we’re having the Gweru road show,” Hwengwere said.

– @mthabisi_mthire