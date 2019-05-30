Mash East Correspondent

Police have arrested two Chitungwiza women who were part of a gang of armed robbers that has been terrorising people across the country. Idea Muyambiri (28) and Ruth Tarupihwa (30) were arrested together with Charles Mutize (34) and Benisa Mutsvangwa (35), all of Chitungwiza, after they were caught with stolen property worth thousands of dollars.

They were caught at a police roadblock in Chivhu while driving a Honda Fit that had been stolen in Marondera.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest and said the suspects were facing eight charges of armed robbery.

“We have arrested a four-member gang of armed robbers that includes two females who have been terrorising people across the country. The suspects are facing eight charges of armed robbery,” said Inspector Mwanza.

He said on May 24 at around 4pm, Etina Chikero (33) was offered a lift by the suspects who were in a Honda Fit from Murambinda to Chivhu.

After travelling for five kilometres, the accused persons pulled off the road and drove towards Dauramanzi Farm.

They pulled out knives and threatened to kill Chikero. They took her laptop, cellphone and cash and tied her to a tree.

Chikero memorised the vehicle’s registration number before the accused fled from the scene heading towards Chivhu.

Chikero freed herself from the tree and reported the matter to Chivhu Police Station.

A roadblock was mounted and the vehicle was intercepted at the 136 km peg along Harare-Chivhu Highway.

Police searched the car and recovered all the property that had been stolen from Chikero.

They also recovered a wallet full of national identity cards and driver’s licenses.

Eight kitchen knives were also recovered from the vehicle.

Through further investigations police discovered that the suspects were linked to more than seven armed robbery cases where they stole vehicles and other properties worth $27 965 and only $20 681 was recovered.