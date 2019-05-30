About 41 people, mainly women, have been diagnosed with a rare disease that damages organs and leads to the swelling of the abdomen, courtesy of a free medical outreach programme by American doctors at Mola, in the peripheries of Kariba.

Organised by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through the Angel of Hope Foundation, the rare and complicated ailment diagnosed in the Mola community will now be put in check.

Kariba Medical Officer, Dr Godwin Muza said the disease is a complication of bilharzia resulting from the drinking of unsafe water from two river streams and a dam in the area.

The free medical outreach programme was extended to every community member and covered screening and treatment of all ailments.

The First lady took the occasion to mingle with some patients and expectant mothers whom she gave early presents in the form of preparatory kits.

She expressed gratitude to the team of American doctors for sacrificing their comfort for the cause of humanity.

According to Chief Mola, the visit by the First Lady was a momentous one as no one had ever set foot in the area with such a programme in living memory.

For Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Mary Mliswa, the First Lady’s vision brings hope and smiles on the faces of the vulnerable who cannot meet the costs of medical care.

The Mola community will for long cherish the philanthropic work rolled out in the area by the Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa handed over some food hampers, bed linen and an assortment of other goodies to the Mola community.