Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE town is set to hold its inaugural business expo in July this year to promote investment and the town’s economic growth in line with the country’s development drive.

The expo will be held between July 4 and 6 at Dulivhadzimo Stadium. Businesswoman and Beitbridge expo chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya, said preparations for the event had gathered momentum.

She said the event was expected to bring together all business leaders from Beitbridge with guests from other parts of the country and from South Africa.

Dr Muleya said the border town has been growing rapidly in terms of infrastructure with limited industries mainly those in the services sector.

The town has an estimated population of 70 000 and wider investment opportunities in education, commerce, tourism, manufacturing and packaging, transport and logistics among others.

“Basically this is an opportunity for all businesses to come through and showcase their products and services, and for our people in the community to familiarise with the products and services around them,” said Dr Muleya.

“You will note that in most cases people don’t know where and how to find certain services or products around town.

“Beitbridge has no industry besides, services only, especially customs clearance.

“Let’s have manufacturing and related industries. In addition, this is an opportunity for people to come through and see what is on offer on the market.

“This event will present a forum for businesses to share ideas on how to grow and expand the industry in Beitbridge.

“We are going to invite exhibitors from all over the country and South Africa.”

Dr Muleya said invites had been sent to businesses and potential exhibitors including small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The response has been very positive. In fact everyone is interested in coming on board. We have had universities, schools, corporates, parlours, SMEs and individuals. We are expecting a full house.

“We are not limiting the type of industries to come through. We want all the progressive minds and businesses to support the initiative,” she said.