Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo’s 125th anniversary celebrations that were pencilled for this Saturday at the Large City Hall car park have been postponed to honour the late national hero and liberation stalwart Dr Dumiso Dabengwa who will be buried on the same day.

The celebrations will now be held next Tuesday at the same venue.

Dabengwa who had been receiving medical treatment in India, died last week in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was en-route to Zimbabwe. He will be buried at his rural home in Ntabazinduna.

The Bulawayo City Council, in a statement said: “Please be advised that the Bulawayo at 125 celebrations initially scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 have been moved to Tuesday, June 4 due to the funeral of the late Mr Dumiso Dabengwa to be held on June 1.”

The Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni also announced the change of dates as he welcomed delegates at a public lecture on Bulawayo @125 years held on Tuesday.

He said the 125th anniversary celebrations will be held under the theme “Re-imagine Bulawayo”.

A number of activities have been lined up to celebrate the day with the highlight being a carnival/street procession around the city.

A cleanup of the Centenary Park that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, beginning at 9AM is still on.