Bongani Ndlovu/Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporters

LAST year Asaph took the Outstanding Hip hop gong during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, but this year he meets his nemesis Cal Vin in the same category.

After Asaph won the award, he was crowned the king of hip hop in Bulawayo and released a celebratory song, Mambo, that propelled him to national fame. The song topped the charts and the subsequent music video also made a buzz and eventually he won three awards at the Zim hip hop awards.

It was a quiet year for Cal Vin, but at the back end he made noise with some music especially the song Banjalo Abantu that really touched many people’s souls.

Now the two artistes have taken their ‘rivalry’ to another level. Whether by coincidence or on purpose, they are set to release albums on the same day.

Asaph will tonight release his EP, People’s Rapper while Cal Vin will release Intwana KaManax.

Asaph will perform the EP at this month’s edition of the Friday Late at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

ASAPH

Asaph said the EP is inspired by everyday life and he wanted to offer something that every ordinary person can relate to.

“I felt that I needed to release something for the everyday person to relate to. I did this by being honest about my challenges and the situations I find myself in as a young person living in Bulawayo,” said Asaph.

He worked with various artists on this EP including his sister Mimmie Tarukwana, Msizkay, Lee McHoney, Ganyaz Jr, Fish F McSwagg, T. Jeketera, Zimbiyana Jones (Mc Chita) and Tha Dawg.

Usually artistes drop EPs to pave way for an upcoming album.

However, Asaph said: “An album might come out next year depending on how this EP does this year.”

On the other hand, Cal Vin said his album being released today was a celebration of his late father’s life.

Cal Vin’s father, Owen Nhliziyo, who died in 2009, was a former footballer for Sables FC and coached the Ingwebu Breweries funded club at one time.

The 10-track album features various artistes like DJ Skaiva, Mawiza and comedian Ntando Van Moyo.

Cal Vin said his father used to love D’Gong music and artistes like Mdu and Cee Bee.

He said that was what got him hooked to music.

That Luveve boy said the 10-track album was also about his life and influences.

“I want people to approach this album with an open mind as I use a different approach to my music. I believe people might think I’m going back to my original sound which produced hits like Zikhuphani and Fronto. But for me it’s just a new me, a new and improved Cal Vin,” he said.

Cal Vin said songs like Kele Jwetse Ha Kae, meaning I’m not going anywhere, speak to people who thought his career was over.

“Others people ruled me out and thought that my impact in the industry was dead, but I’m still here. I’m asking people how many times I should tell them that I’m not going anywhere. I’ve survived all these seasons and trials all this time,” said Cal Vin.