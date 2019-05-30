Cloud Fusire, Harare Bureau

THE Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-18 provisional rugby squad has been named with Falcon College and St George’s College dominating the list with 14 players.

The 56th edition of the Craven Week will be held next month in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The team was announced on Tuesday with Falcon having eight players in the side.

St George’s College have seven players in the team.

Peterhouse and St John’s College have four players each in the squad while Prince Edward and Churchill have a player each.

Team manager, Simbarashe Danga, told our Harare Bureau they used the Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival and the inter-provincial tournaments to select the players.

Danga said the team will be trimmed to 23 on June 23 at Heritage School.

The Craven Week is an annual schoolboys’ rugby tournament organised by the South African Rugby Union and was first played in July 1964.

The Old Mutual Zimbabwe U19 Academy Week Squad 2019

Annadale Lance (Peterhouse), Campbell Sparrow (Falcon), Makanakaishe Charamba (Hillcrest), Tinomukudza Chipfumbu (Falcon), Dylan Grant (Falcon), Aaron Juma (Falcon), Gary Kagande (Hillcrest), Carl Kawodza (St Johns), Krishna Kwenda (Prince Edward), Takunda Makiwa (Peterhouse), Jason Makwabarara (St George’s ), Lionel Muriro (Peterhouse), Leon Misichili (Falcon), Walter Moyo (Churchill ), Tomuvonga Msasanure (CBC), Mukandi Joshua Mukundi (St George’s), Frederik Muller (Falcon), Rukudzo Munyeza (St George’s), Ryan Mutandwa (Prince Edward), Cole Onorati (St John’s), Declan Ralphs (St John’s ), Derek Smit (St John’s), Craig Synder (Falcon), Kudakwashe Soropa (St George’s ), Tinevimbo Tembo (St George’s ), Stephen Terera (St George’s ), Ethan Wilson (CBC), Tereraishe Yekeye (St George’s), Owosu Kwesi (Falcon), Rushwaya (Peterhouse )

Coach: Gordon Pangeti

Assistant coach: Basil Dingiswayo

Team manager: Simbarashe Danga