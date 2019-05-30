Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN renewable energy company, Zonful Energy, has invested $5 million into producing solar energy.

The company said it has embarked on a project to provide solar energy to schools and homes as well as powering irrigation schemes.

The chief executive Mr William Ponela said his company has made huge strides in the provision of clean sources of energy.

“Many households are in need of alternative sources of energy in Zimbabwe hence our decision to provide solar energy to homes.

“Our target is that in the next five years, most homes especially in rural areas should have accesss to solar energy,” he said.

Mr Ponela said Zimbabwe enjoyed long periods of sunshine which the country should take advantage of to power homes and public institutions such as schools and clinics.

“Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa should not just rely on hydro-electric power but should switch to solar energy taking advantange of the long periods of sunshine,” he said.

Mr Ponela said Zimbabweans consume nearly $10 million worth of solar products annually and the figure could triple due to reduced hydro power generation at Kariba Dam.

Meanwhile, a Bulawayo-based renewable energy firm, Glancier Investments, is in the process of setting up a 60-megawatt solar plant in Umguza District in Matabeleland North province.

In an interview the company’s technician, Mr Patrick Dasi said the project to cost millions of dollars, would have a huge impact on the people of Matabeleland North.

