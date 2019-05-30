Crime Reporter

A 25-year-old foreign currency dealer in Harare lost US$1 500 cash and three cellphones to three armed robbers who went to his home in Glaudina last Friday night while masquerading as police officers. The incident occurred at around 9:30pm and police have since arrested one of the suspects.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“The three armed robbers alleged that the complainant had been given three cellphones that had been stolen and when he asked for their identification cards, one of them produced a gun.

“They searched the complainant and took away money before they fired two shots and disappeared,” he said.

A report was made to the police and they accompanied the complainant to scene, leading to the arrest of one Elias Mushamba while he was walking along a road.

Mushamba was arrested after the complainant indicated that he was one of the people that had robbed him. Investigations are still in progress.

Last week, police arrested five armed robbers who were masquerading as police officers and terrorising Harare and Bulawayo residents.