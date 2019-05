Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has sworn-in Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (ZACC) Commission at a brief ceremony held at State House today.

Justice Matanda-Moyo is expected to give fresh impetus to the nation’s drive to eradicate the scourge that has assumed epidemic proportions across the country’s economic sectors.

More to follow…