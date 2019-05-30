Gabrielle Gede Manicaland Correspondent

A 19-year-old Mutare burglar’s luck ran out last week after he was caught red-handed trying to steal from the same person for a second time. Laxman Masiye pleaded guilty when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Ms Prisca Chiundura facing three counts of unlawful entry and theft.

He was remanded in custody until a later date to be advised by the court, for sentencing.

Laxman’s luck ran out on January 24 this year after he was caught in Pamela Mungayi’s house in Sakubva.

It is the State’s case that Masiye, who was a friend to Mungayi’s son, first broke into her house in January last year and took six pairs of shoes, a set of silver pots, dinner plates, cups, buckets and a Nokia cell phone and went away unnoticed. That same month, he allegedly stole a dog worth $100 from Mungayi’s yard and sold it. Sometime in December last year, Masiye broke into one Memory Shupai’s home in the same neighbourhood and stole four big black pots and disappeared.

At around 8pm on January 24, Masiye attempted to break into Mungayi’s premises again, but she heard noises and woke up to find him standing in her sitting room.

He failed to give a satisfactory answer as to why he was in the house.

Masiye confessed to all the break-ins after being quizzed by the police.

The total value of the stolen goods was $900 and nothing was recovered.