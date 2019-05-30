Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THIS year’s Mapopoma Festival will be held at the spacious Victoria Falls Sports Club as event organisers seek to attract a larger audience.

From the beginning of the year, organisers had been looking for a convenient location as they wanted to move the event from Zambezi House where the inaugural festival was held last year.

Some who attended the event last year said the venue was too far considering it was on the outskirts of the resort town, thereby making it difficult and pricey to access.

About 5 000 people attended the festival which was held from December 29 to 31.

For this year, event organiser, Patrick Musonza, popularly known as DJ Spevar, said they had settled for a bigger venue as he is hoping to bring in South African acts and attract up to 15 000 revellers. Last year, the line-up only had locals.

He said the artists’ line-up will be unveiled as soon as they finalise the contracts. The focus for now, he said, was on the venue and the festival’s themes.

December 29, which will be the first day for the festival, DJ Spevar said, will be a Global Dance Music day. On the second day, attendees will enjoy a Colour Fest picnic and braai.

On New Year’s Eve, an Ubuntu Concert will be held with revellers encouraged to bring their respective countries’ flags.

DJ Spevar said he was arranging pre-Mapopoma Festival events which will be held throughout the year as a build up to the main event.

