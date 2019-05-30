Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ROVING Highlanders’ right-back McClive Phiri was discharged from hospital on Monday after a successful operation, but will be out of action for 12 weeks, team doctor Shepherd Khumalo has said.

Phiri fractured his right humerus after a violent push by Herentals midfielder Tinotenda Benza during a league match at Barbourfields Stadium two weeks ago.

He crashed against a fence pole in the 42nd minute of the game that eventually ended in a nil-all stalemate.

“The player is now out of hospital having undergone a successful operation. He was discharged on Monday, but we expect him to be out of action for between eight to 12 weeks when he will start light training. The duration of his absence though is dependent on a number of factors, which might see him return earlier or even later than the expected period,” said Khumalo.

Another right-back Bukhosi Ncube has an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon on June 4 for an examination on his troublesome knee.

Ncube picked up the knee injury in a league match against Harare City last year that ruled him out for the rest of the 2018 season before making a return this year against Triangle United only to aggravate the injury in the early stages of the match which Bosso eventually lost 1-0.

Just like Phiri against Herentals, Ncube was replaced by Andrew Mbeba.

“Bukhosi will be seeing a specialist on June 4 and he will have a look at his troublesome knee before giving an expert opinion on whether he goes under the knife or not,” said Khumalo.

With the duo out, head coach Madinda Ndlovu is likely to start with the same backline that did duty against TelOne when they face off against bogey side ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Peter Muduhwa and the steely Tendai Ndlovu marshalled the central defence, while sure footed Mbongeni Ndlovu, a player who is calculative in both his runs and tackles, took care of the left-back position.

Mbeba was operating from the right, but found wanting most of the time, although he had to contend with an extra man from the opposition midfield, who would have broken loose with no one tracking back from Highlanders’ middle men.