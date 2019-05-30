Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Parliament will take disciplinary action against ministers that missed yesterday’s question and answer session in the National Assembly without seeking leave of absence.

This was announced by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda before commencement of business.

“I ask the clerks to take note of those ministers who are absent without leave of absence and we will charge them accordingly,” Advocate Mudenda said.

Last week the Speaker and the deputy Senate President Cde Mike Nyambuya criticised Cabinet ministers and their deputies for failing to attend sittings to respond to questions from backbenchers, saying they would approach the Presidium for corrective action.

Advocate Mudenda even directed Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda to contact the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, to find out what prevented some ministers from attending Parliament.

The non-attendance of ministers and their deputies has been a cause for concern in Parliament.

Adv Mudenda has since said there is need to invoke provisions of Parliament’s Standing Orders to deal with the problem through the introduction of punitive measures for those who fail to attend without reasonable cause.