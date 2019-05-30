Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

THE tourism sector has the potential to contribute up to 50 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the long term if given adequate support.

Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ), president Mrs Winnie Muchanyuka said this in her quarterly tourism briefing where she called on players in the tourism industry to work closely with other business sectors, both private and public, to boost their performance and increase their contribution to the economy.

The country’s tourism earnings breached US$1 billion mark last year as the sector continued to register strong growth with expectations that the country will achieve its goal of generating at least US$7 billion in earnings annually by 2030.

Buoyed by renewed confidence in the destination and positive image, Zimbabwe’s tourism industry is enjoying increased arrivals.

“The travel and tourism sector is doing its best to play its role of hosting international visitors to this country who bring in the much needed foreign currency,” she said.

Mrs Muchanyuka said the industry’s contribution to the GDP was expected to grow to at least 50 percent of GDP in the coming years.

“This is both desirable and possible. We in the sector recognise this to be the goal and we are working towards achieving it.

“Let us therefore combine energies, efforts, expertise and experience with other players from other sectors, both private and public in order to harness the potential offered by such team work,” said Mrs Muchanyuka.

After rebasing last year, Government moved the country’s GDP upwards from $16,6 billion in 2016 to $20,5 billion.

GDP reflects the size of country’s economy and it is measured in terms of the monetary value of all finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders within a specific time period, usually a year.

Mrs Muchanyuka said despite the harsh economic conditions which were affecting everyone including the business sector, the tourism industry was doing all within its power to stay afloat.

“Like other sectors we are concerned about the effects of the prevailing economic challenges threatening the viability of the industry.

“We are however confident that with the resourceful and energetic people we have in this sector, we will prevail,” she said.

The TBCZ is optimistic that the growth in tourist arrivals experienced over the past two years will be sustained and increased in coming months and years.

