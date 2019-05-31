Afro-pop crooner Vusi Nova never imagined in his wildest dreams when releasing his Mayan-Nyan album that throbbing anthem As’phelelanga would be the hit song from the offering.

The song paying homage to fallen music heroes such as Busi Mhlongo, Lucky Dube and Ray Phiri appears as the closing cut on the 12-track album.

Featuring praise poet Jessica Mbangeni, As’phelelanga is up for the public-voted Record of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas) tonight.

But it will have tough competition from frontrunners such as AKA’s Fela in Versace, Sun-El Musician’s Sonini and Dladla Mshunqisi’s Pakisha.

“Its success surprised me. I was like what the hell is going on,” Vusi confessed.

“If you notice on my album, it’s the last track. Normally on an album, the songs that you believe in will be on top, but definitely not the last track.

“That song was just me saying thank you to the guys that made all of this possible for us — from Miriam Makeba to Brenda Fassie,” he said.

He said his preferred track was Usezondibona.

“When it came to choosing the single, I went with Usezondibona, featuring Zahara then I realised that even though we make music, it’s not about us and our experience.

“It’s about the people receiving the music. The people chose and look at how big As’phelelanga is today.”

Vusi and Mbangeni will perform the song at the Samas taking place at Sun City, North West tonight where he plans to have a total of three outfit changes — one for the red carpet, the performance and after performing.

“I’m going to bring every single thing that I have on that stage — just fire. What makes this one particularly special is that most of the people in that room are going to be fellow musicians.

“The whole of SA will be watching so I can’t wait to get on that stage.”

Although he is nominated for a total of four awards including Best Afro Pop Album and Best Engineer, Vusi is gunning for the coveted Album of the Year.

He will also duke it out with DJ Black Coffee, Sjava, Zonke and Black Motion in the category.

“I’m excited about it. With my previous album, I was nominated for Best Afro Pop Album and I won that,” he said.

“I would like to get all four, that’s the first choice. But if I had to win one, it will be Album of the Year. It took me so much time to put the album together, so I consider all these songs my kids.

“It would be great to be recognised for the hard work.”

Vusi said being nominated and winning awards means a lot to him.

“As artistes, we always say awards don’t matter, but when you do get nominated and win, it boosts your confidence and it inspires you to do more and more.” — Sowetan