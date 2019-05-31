Francistown — Toropo ya Muka music festival chairperson, Bonno Ngaka, aka DJ Colastraw has promised revelers peace and security during the upcoming gig slated for Saturday at the Francistown Sports Complex.

Speaking during a press conference recently, Ngaka said Mohau security, based in Botswana, will provide on the ground security guards while another company from Zimbabwe would manage and enforce order amongst the revelers.

“Botswana Police Service will also be present to make sure people are well taken care of. Our clients’ security remains a priority and we will not compromise it for anything,” he said.In addition, he said they have sought guidance from the Botswana Police Service so that the event becomes a success.

“Free transport will be provided to ticket holders in Francistown in order to reduce traffic congestion,’ he said.

Kutlwano Police Station’s Superintendent Robert Mmese confirmed that they would be present and pleaded with attendants to obey the law and cooperate with the Police.

Itekeng ward councilor, Lesego Kwambala, said that the objective of Toropo Ya Muka is to brand the Botswana’s second largest city and also market it.

“The music festival will boost the economy of the city as industries such hotel and catering, security and cleaning companies are going to benefit,” he said.Activities will include a five-aside soccer challenge for both men and women as well as activites for children.

Toropo Ya Muka boasts of a 100 per cent local line-up of Botswana’s most celebrated musicians and DJ’s.

Source : BOPA