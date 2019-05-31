Showbiz Correspondent

UP and coming house musician DJ Juta has secured a collaboration with Gobisiqolo hit maker Bhizer called ‘Ngiceli Space’, something he describes as a major highlight of his career.

The Gqom track will be released today during a show at The Vista in Bulawayo.

Real name Macjuta Mpofu, DJ Juta is the son of legendary Highlanders FC dribbling wizard, the late Majuta “Jujuju” Mpofu.

He said he was grateful to have worked with Bhizer this year in South Africa.

“I took my works to South Africa. I was looking for an artiste to collaborate with and I hooked up with Bhizer through my contacts in Durban. He liked my music and we immediately recorded the track Ngiceli Space together at DJ Sox’s studio,” said DJ Juta.

He said many people thought he would follow his father’s footsteps and play football but he instead fell in love with music.

“Many people expected me to play football but I chose to be in the music industry. I started doing music in 2010 with a group called Blue Flame. However, some members quit due to some challenges until we were left as the four of us. So we changed our group name to Amavolunteer. We tried and tried but the group couldn’t survive. I then pursued a solo career in 2013 and soldiered on up to this point in time,” said DJ Juta.

He said with his album he wants to be an inspiration to youths from his neighbourhood in Entumbane.

“The title track means give us space to shine. My desire with the whole album is for me to boost the confidence of up and coming artistes and show them that with the right mentality and drive they can also make it,” said DJ Juta.

He said the journey was not easy and gave credit to Skyz Metro FM presenter Mjokes who helped him at the beginning of his career when he was recording one of his first tracks, Umkhumbi.

Although it did not do well on the market, he took its failure as a learning curve to better his craft.

Another turning point in his career was when he performed at Mzoe7’s birthday party held at Nhliziyo shopping centre in Luveve. This is where a producer from Multimedia Box loved the track Rukuta Sekene Munhu and offered to shoot its music video for free.