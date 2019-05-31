What keeps you from checking out a WhatsApp message as soon your phone chimes? Let me guess, it would be the read receipts. Ever since WhatsApp rolled out the feature of the ‘Blue ticks’ or ‘Read Receipts’, it’s hard reading messages without going online and notifying the sender.







Yes, there are ways to disable these dreaded Blue ticks, but that’s essentially a barter system – if you can’t let others see, you can’t see the Blue ticks either.

The app of the hour is Unseen, as you might have guessed, lets you read WhatsApp message without being ‘Seen’ such that your contact won’t see a bluetick. Although this functionality is available on modded apps like GB WhatsApp, it’s not wise to use these kinds of apps because WhatsApp is banning people for using them. So its only good to use the Unseen which doesn’t get you banned since it doesn’t mess around with WhatsApp’s source code.







Unseen- a brief overview

The Unseen App uses a smart workaround to avoid the WhatsApp read receipts. Not only does it work with WhatsApp, it even works amazingly on Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Viber. The app is free to use on the Play Store, however, if you wish to upgrade to the ad-free version it will set you back by USD $1.

It intercepts the WhatsApp messages as soon as it reaches your device. And alongside showing them in WhatsApp, it also shows them in the Unseen app. So, without opening WhatsApp you can view all the messages from Unseen itself. In a nutshell, you can visualize this app as an Incognito mode for WhatsApp.

Along with the incoming messages, Unseen also lets you view the incoming videos or pictures seamlessly. All you need to do is open the respective chats and tap on the media icon on the upper right corner and that’s it.

How to set it up?

Setting up the UnSeen app is pretty simple. All you have to do is give the app Android accessibility permission. That’s it!





Now all you need to do is wait for the next message to slip into the stealth mode where you read messages in Unseen without getting online on WhatsApp.