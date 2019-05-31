Stanford Chiwanga

THE Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, has commended Bata Shoe Company for scaling up production and opening new shops throughout the country.

Despite prevailing economic challenges that have seen some manufacturing companies downsizing, Bata has increased the number of its shopping outlets from 50 in 2013 to 68 in 2019.

Speaking after a tour of the giant Bata factory in Gweru on Tuesday, Deputy Minister Modi, who was accompanied by Midlands Provincial Minister of State, Larry Mavima, company management executives and ministry officials, said Bata’s expansion was a vote of confidence in the economy.

“I am deeply impressed by what I saw and heard here. Bata is bedevilled by the same economic challenges that are faced by other companies. The difference is that while others are giving up, Bata is not only maintaining production, it is expanding,” said Modi.

“While others are losing jobs, you are creating new jobs. That is commendable. Companies like yours deserve Government support and we will ensure that you get it.”

The Bulawayo South Constituency legislator said turning around the country’s economy requires that the private sector and Government work together.

“What I loved about your company besides the expansion is that you don’t just hike the prices of your products. Parents and guardians can afford to buy school shoes for their children. Your prices are fair, you do not profiteer.

“I wish other private companies could do the same and charge fair prices. The private sector and Government need each other. We should work together for the good of Zimbabwe. If we work together we will all benefit and our economy will recover,” said Modi.

Bata country manager, Mr Simon Mutisya, said the giant firm has no intention of shutting down but to scale up operations.

“In the 1930s we used to produce 10 million shoe products a year for Zimbabwe and the region. We are far from reaching those heights but we are confident of producing more of our current shoe products and new ones. We want to acquire new machinery to make new shoes and to increase production,” he said.

“We are faced with many challenges such as a shortage of foreign currency to buy spare parts for our machines. But all this should not be an excuse but an opportunity to come up with local alternatives.”

Minister Mavima also showered praises on Bata for creating employment and said the company had the potential to generate the much needed foreign currency for the country.

“First I want to thank Bata for employing our people. In our tradition employing 5 000 people means you are feeding and clothing 50 000 people. We are grateful for that. I have been here a number of times and I want to say Bata should aim to increase the number of shoe products it exports. Exporting is the answer to all your problems and not only that, it will increase the amount of foreign currency in the country,” said Mavima.