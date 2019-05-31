Emmah Chinyamutangira Manicaland Correspondent

Police have arrested a suspected Mutare illegal diamond dealer whom they found in possession of six pieces of diamonds.

Tendai Makurumidze (48) has since appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe charged with unlawfully dealing in or possession of prohibited precious stones.

He denied the charges and was remanded out of custody to June 12 on $500 bail.

For the State, Mr Chris Munyuku said that on May 27 this year, detectives received information to the effect that Makurumidze was involved in illegal diamond dealings.

Reacting to the information, the detectives tracked Makurumidze and managed to identify his Toyota Wish (ACF 4621) and stopped him at 19 Miles along Mutare-Masvingo Road.

Reports were that Makurumidze was on his way from Chiadzwa diamond mining fields, heading to Mutare central business district to meet potential buyers. The court heard that detectives identified themselves and asked to search Makurumidze, who was allegedly found in possession of six pieces of diamonds in a plastic sachet stashed in his pocket.

Further allegations are that Makurumidze failed to produce a permit authorising him to deal in or possess the diamonds, leading to his arrest. The diamonds were recovered and taken to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) for assessment and weighing.