Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

THE senior netball national team yesterday received a major boost ahead of their World Cup adventure in July when they received a donation of $40 000 from TelOne.

The money will cover some of the team’s expenses for the tournament which runs from July 12 to 21 in Liverpool, England.

The Government, through the Sports Commission, has funded part of the trip’s costs such as their accommodation in Europe.

More fundraising efforts from other partners, led by the Netball Fundraising Committee, are expected to bring in more resources for the team and complement the principal injection from the Government.

And yesterday, TelOne did their part to help the team.

TelOne managing director, Chipo Mtasa, said they were proud to be associated with the Gems.

The brief ceremony, at their offices, was also attended by TelOne board chairperson Juliet Machoba, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation permanent secretary Thokozile Chitepo, Sports Commission director general Prince Mupazviriho, the netball team, technical team and executive members.

“We are here to just give you our token which I think will also go a long way to cover some of your expenses,’’ said Mtasa.

“We hope that with what we have given you, other corporates will come in and also add on. As you know Telone is not the only corporate in Zimbabwe.

‘‘If another corporate also comes in and do their bit another one will also come in, before you know it, we will have more than enough for our team to really do us proud there in Liverpool.

“We really want the gold medal but in case you don’t get it you would still have done us proud just by merely going to Liverpool.

‘‘We are very proud of what you have done.’’

Chitepo urged more companies to come on board and help the team.

“On behalf of the Ministry, this is really a great win, it is a win for us and everybody, it is good for women, good for sport and good for the economy.

“We are pleased that TelOne has responded to the plea of netball and as Government, we are hoping that many other corporates and individuals will come on board and support this particular cause,” said Chitepo.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Leticia Chipandu said the road to Liverpool has been tough.

“This sponsorship will go a very long way in complementing Government efforts in providing for the journey to Liverpool,’’ she said.